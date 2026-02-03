Tuesday, February 3, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosPresident Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receive President...
PhotosNational Photos

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receive President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, upon his arrival at Noor Khan Airbase.

APP54-030226 RAWALPINDI: February 03 - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receive President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, upon his arrival at Noor Khan Airbase. APP/IQJ/TZD/ABB
5
- Advertisement -
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receive President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, upon his arrival at Noor Khan Airbase.
APP54-030226
RAWALPINDI: February 03 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan