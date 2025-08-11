- Advertisement -
President Asif Ali Zardari, along with ministers and heads of minority communities, cuts a cake at Aiwan-e-Sadr 2025 to celebrate National Minorities Day. First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is also present.
