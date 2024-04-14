President Asif Ali Zardari addressing to public gathering on the occasion of 45th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto

- Threats of lightning: PDMA issues guidelines
- PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to the public gathering on the occasion of 45th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Baskhsh Bhutto
- President Asif Ali Zardari accompanied by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha on the occasion of 45th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto
- Hyderabad receives light showers
- President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responding to the the workers by waving hands on the occasion of 45th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.
Pakistan's National News Agency