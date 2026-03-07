More

Social Media

Social Media

President Asif Ali Zardari addressing orphan children at an Iftar dinner hosted at Aiwan-e-Sadr in connection with the observance of Orphans Day

President Asif Ali Zardari addressing orphan children at an Iftar dinner hosted at Aiwan-e-Sadr in connection with the observance of Orphans Day
President Asif Ali Zardari addressing orphan children at an Iftar dinner hosted at Aiwan-e-Sadr in connection with the observance of Orphans Day
APP36-070326
ISLAMABAD
President Asif Ali Zardari addressing orphan children at an Iftar dinner hosted at Aiwan-e-Sadr in connection with the observance of Orphans Day
APP37-070326
ISLAMABAD 
What to read next...