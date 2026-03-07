President Asif Ali Zardari addressing orphan children at an Iftar dinner hosted at Aiwan-e-Sadr in connection with the observance of Orphans Day APP36-070326ISLAMABAD APP37-070326ISLAMABAD Previous Post President Asif Ali Zardari presents gifts to orphan children during an Iftar dinner hosted at Aiwan-e-Sadr in connection with the observance of Orphans Day Next Post President Asif Ali Zardari poses for a group photograph with orphan children during an Iftar dinner hosted at Aiwan-e-Sadr in connection with the observance of Orphans Day