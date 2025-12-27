Saturday, December 27, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosPresident Asif Ali Zardari addresses a public gathering on the martyrdom anniversary...
PhotosNational Photos

President Asif Ali Zardari addresses a public gathering on the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

APP30-271225 GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: December 27 - President Asif Ali Zardari addresses a public gathering on the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. APP/ABB
7
- Advertisement -
President Asif Ali Zardari addresses a public gathering on the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
APP30-271225
GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: December 27 –
President Asif Ali Zardari addresses a public gathering on the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
APP31-271225
GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: December 27 – President Asif Ali Zardari addresses a public gathering on the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. APP/ABB
President Asif Ali Zardari addresses a public gathering on the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
APP32-271225
GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: December 27 – President Asif Ali Zardari addresses a public gathering on the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. APP/ABB
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan