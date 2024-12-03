President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, along with renowned intellectual and humorist Anwar Maqsood, eminent poet Iftikhar Arif, writer Noor-ul-Huda Shah, and Ejaz Farooqi briefed the media during press conference for 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024 –Jashan-e-Karachi set to begin from December 05.
