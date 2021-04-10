Home Photos Feature Photos Preparations are underway to setup Ramadan Sasta Bazaar in GOR Two Shadman PhotosFeature Photos Preparations are underway to setup Ramadan Sasta Bazaar in GOR Two Shadman Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 7:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-100421 LAHORE: April 10 - Preparations are underway to setup Ramadan Sasta Bazaar in GOR Two Shadman. APP Photo by Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: August 10 – A lady selecting and purchasing national flag at Urdu Bazar as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day. APP... ISLAMABAD: August 08 – A vendor displaying the national flags and other stuff to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate... LARKANA: August 07 – A vendor displaying the national flags to attract the customers in connection with the Independence Day as the nation starts...