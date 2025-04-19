27.7 C
PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi filing nomination paper for the vacant Senate seat from Sindh at Provincial Election Commission office. The seat fell vacant following the demise of senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Senator Taj Haider.

APP40-190425 KARACHI: April 19 - PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi filing nomination paper for the vacant Senate seat from Sindh at Provincial Election Commission office. The seat fell vacant following the demise of senior Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and Senator Taj Haider.
PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi filing nomination paper for the vacant Senate seat from Sindh at Provincial Election Commission office. The seat fell vacant following the demise of senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Senator Taj Haider.
KARACHI: April 19 –

