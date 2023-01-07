PPP MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, PPP ladies wing member Ishrat Mughal and other PPP workers cutting the 95th birthday cake of shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Mughal House

PPP MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, PPP ladies wing member Ishrat Mughal and other PPP workers cutting the 95th birthday cake of shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Mughal House
APP34-070123 HYDERABAD: January 07 - PPP MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, PPP ladies wing member Ishrat Mughal and other PPP workers cutting the 95th birthday cake of shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Mughal House. APP/FHN/IQJ/ABB/FHA
PPP MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, PPP ladies wing member Ishrat Mughal and other PPP workers cutting the 95th birthday cake of shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Mughal House
APP34-070123 HYDERABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha after condoling with Waris Bhutto brother of Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto at his residence Lahori Muhallah

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha after condoling with Waris Bhutto brother of Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto...

A group photograph with Chief Guest Senator Taj Haider Chairman organizing committee with players of 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship during closing ceremony held at Islamabad Tennis Complex

A group photograph with Chief Guest Senator Taj Haider Chairman organizing committee with players of 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship during closing...

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visit Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and ask patients about health Facilities in the hospital

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visit Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and ask patients about health Facilities in the hospital

Volunteers distributing food to the people on the Annual Urs of Syed Imam Ali Haq Shaheed

Volunteers distributing food to the people on the Annual Urs of Syed Imam Ali Haq Shaheed

An attractive view of Darbar decorated with lighting on Annual Urs of Syed Imam Ali Haq Shaheed

An attractive view of Darbar decorated with lighting on Annual Urs of Syed Imam Ali Haq Shaheed

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha at the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of Eidul Azha at Ghari Khudda Bakhsh

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha at the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of...

Major Muhammad Ali Haider of Pakistan Army handing over Pakistani flag and uniform of Shaheed Naik Muhammad Shoaib to his father. He embraced shahadat after fighting off terrorists in Silak Kaur Area near Balochistans Awaran District

Major Muhammad Ali Haider of Pakistan Army handing over Pakistani flag and uniform of Shaheed Naik Muhammad Shoaib to his father. He embraced shahadat...

A view of 21 gun salute on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Karnal Sher Khan (Shaheed) Stadium.

A view of 21 gun salute on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Karnal Sher Khan (Shaheed) Stadium.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and activists holding protest demonstration against Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir and to pay tributes to Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 5th martyrdom anniversary organizing by APHC near Indian High Commission (opposite to Foreign Office)

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and activists holding protest demonstration against Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir and to pay tributes to Shaheed Burhan...

Complete shutdown, march observed in IIOJK

All Parties Hurriyat Conference, (APHC) Islamabad leaders addressing a press conference on Systematic and Massive Human Rights Violations in IIOJK and glowing tributes will...

President PPP Sindh and Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh Nisar Ahmad Khuhro with party workers cutting cake to mark the 93th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Arts Council

President PPP Sindh and Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh Nisar Ahmad Khuhro with party workers cutting cake to mark the 93th birth anniversary...