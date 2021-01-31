Posters of SOPs are being pasted on the school wall at Garhi Shahu before reopens the school
APP29-310121 LAHORE: January 31  Posters of SOPs are being pasted on the school wall at Garhi Shahu before reopens the school. APP Photo by Amir Khan

ALSO READ  AJK health deptt urges people to adopt preventive measures of COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR