Home Photos Feature Photos Posters of SOPs are being pasted on the school wall at Garhi... PhotosFeature Photos Posters of SOPs are being pasted on the school wall at Garhi Shahu before reopens the school Sun, 31 Jan 2021, 8:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-310121 LAHORE: January 31 Posters of SOPs are being pasted on the school wall at Garhi Shahu before reopens the school. APP Photo by Amir Khan ALSO READ AJK health deptt urges people to adopt preventive measures of COVID-19 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students wearing facemasks coming out from school after attending as the government reopened educational institutes from grade 9th to 12th after remaining closed as... Students attending class on the first day of school after resumed academic activities at Government MC Higher Secondary School Hajiabad Temperature of students being checked at school entrance to follow the COVID-19 SOPs after educational institutions reopened from Monday 18 January 2021