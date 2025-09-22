Posters of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori displayed on Governor House Road to mark Saudi Arabian National Day and the signing of the Mutual Strategic Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.