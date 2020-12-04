Home Photos Polo players struggling to get hold on the ball in the Maj... PhotosSports Photos Polo players struggling to get hold on the ball in the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2020 Artema Medical View of First semifinal between Master Paints and Barry`s at Jinnah Polo & Country Club Lahore. Master Paints won by 01 Fri, 4 Dec 2020, 10:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-041220 LAHORE: December 04 - Polo players struggling to get hold on the ball in the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2020 Artema Medical View of First semifinal between Master Paints and Barry`s at Jinnah Polo & Country Club Lahore. Master Paints won by 01. APP photo by Rana Imran APP45-041220 ALSO READ Polo players struggling to get hold on the ball in the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2020 Artema Medical View of First semifinal between Master Paints and Barry`s at Jinnah Polo & Country Club Lahore. Master Paints won by 01 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Polo players struggling to get hold on the ball in the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2020 Artema Medical View of First... Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2020 played between Master Paints and AOS. Master... Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2020 played between Newage and Platinum Homes. Newage...