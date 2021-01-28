Polo players of Pricemeter.pk and ASC polo teams struggling to get hold on the ball at Jinnah Polo & Country Club Lahore for Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo cup 2021, Pricemeter.pk polo team won by 11-5
APP photo by Rana imran
