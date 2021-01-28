Home Photos Polo players of Pricemeter.pk and ASC polo teams struggling to get hold... PhotosSports Photos Polo players of Pricemeter.pk and ASC polo teams struggling to get hold on the ball at Jinnah Polo & Country Club Lahore for Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo cup 2021, Pricemeter.pk polo team won by 11-5 Thu, 28 Jan 2021, 6:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-280121 LAHORE: January 28 - Polo players of Pricemeter.pk and ASC polo teams struggling to get hold on the ball at Jinnah Polo & Country Club Lahore for Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo cup 2021, Pricemeter.pk polo team won by 11-5. APP photo by Rana imran APP55-280121 APP56-280121