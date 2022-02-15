PhotosSports Photos Polo match was held between HN polo and Newage Cables Master Paints Polo teams during Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2022 at Lahore Polo Club Tue, 15 Feb 2022, 11:15 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP58-150222 LAHORE: February 15 - Polo match was held between HN polo and Newage Cables Master Paints Polo teams during Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2022 at Lahore Polo Club. APP photo by rana Imran LAHORE APP59-150222 LAHORE: February 15 – Polo match was held between HN polo and Newage Cables Master Paints Polo teams during Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2022 at Lahore Polo Club. APP photo by rana Imran