Polling workers receive polling related materials at Government Post Graduate College Samnabad regarding by Elections at NA-108

Polling workers receive polling related materials at Government Post Graduate College Samnabad regarding by Elections at NA-108
APP04-151022 FAISALABAD: October 15 - Polling workers receive polling related materials at Government Post Graduate College Samnabad regarding by Elections at NA-108. APP/TWR ZID/FHA
Polling workers receive polling related materials at Government Post Graduate College Samnabad regarding by Elections at NA-108
APP04-151022 FAISALABAD
Polling workers receive polling related materials at Government Post Graduate College Samnabad regarding by Elections at NA-108
APP05-151022 FAISALABAD: October 15 – Polling workers receive polling related materials at Government Post Graduate College Samnabad regarding by Elections at NA-108. APP/TWR ZID/FHA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR