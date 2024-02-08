Election day banner

Polling staff opens ballot boxes in presence of poling agents for counting votes during General Elections 2024

Polling staff opens ballot boxes in presence of poling agents for counting votes during General Elections 2024
APP161-080224 KARACHI: February 08 - Polling staff opens ballot boxes in presence of poling agents for counting votes during General Elections 2024. APP/AMH/MAF/TZD/ABB
Polling staff opens ballot boxes in presence of poling agents for counting votes during General Elections 2024
APP161-080224
KARACHI: February 08 –
Polling staff opens ballot boxes in presence of poling agents for counting votes during General Elections 2024
APP162-080224
KARACHI: February 08 – Polling staff count votes in a polling stations during General Elections 2024. APP/AMH/MAF/TZD/ABB
Polling staff opens ballot boxes in presence of poling agents for counting votes during General Elections 2024
APP163-080224
KARACHI: February 08 – Election officials count votes after polls end during the Pakistan’s General Elections-2024. APP/AMH/MAF/TZD/ABB
Polling staff opens ballot boxes in presence of poling agents for counting votes during General Elections 2024
APP164-080224
KARACHI: February 08 – Election officials count votes after polls end during the Pakistan’s General Elections-2024. APP/AMH/MAF/TZD/ABB

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services