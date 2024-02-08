Election day banner

APP154-080224 LAHORE: February 08 – Polling officials open ballot boxes to count the votes at polling station Government Sardar Schoo Garhi Shahul during the General Election-2024. APP/AMI/MAF/TZD/ABB
LAHORE: February 08 –
APP155-080224
LAHORE: February 08 – A senior citizen casts her vote at a polling station during the General Election-2024. APP/AMI/ MAF/ABB
APP156-080224
LAHORE: February 08 – A large number of women in queue to cast their vote outside a polling station during General Election-2024. APP/MTF/MAF/TZD/ABB
APP157-080224
LAHORE: February 08 – A voter casting her vote in a polling station during General Election-2024. APP/MTF/ MAF/TZD/ABB

