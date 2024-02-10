Election day banner

APP23-100224 LARKANA: February 10 - Political Secretary to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and newly elected MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro along with party workers laying flower wreath on the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Ghari Khuda Bakhsh.
LARKANA: February 10 Political Secretary to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and newly elected MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro along with party workers laying flower wreath on the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Ghari Khuda Bakhsh.

LARKANA: February 10 – Chairman District Council AIjaz Ahmed Laghari congratulating to Political Secretary of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and newly elected MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro for winning the provincial assembly election 2024 at his residence Noor Colony.

