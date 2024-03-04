Election day banner

Polio worker administering polio drops to children at local school during anti-polio vaccination campaign in Provincial Capital

Polio worker administering polio drops to children at local school during anti-polio vaccination campaign in Provincial Capital
APP49-040324 PESHAWAR: March 04 – Polio worker administering polio drops to children at local school during anti-polio vaccination campaign in Provincial Capital. APP/SYR/TZD
Polio worker administering polio drops to children at local school during anti-polio vaccination campaign in Provincial Capital
APP49-040324
PESHAWAR

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services