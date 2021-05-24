Home Photos Feature Photos Police van patrols in the commercial areas and directing people to close... PhotosFeature Photos Police van patrols in the commercial areas and directing people to close businesses in compliance with Sindh Govt’s orders of lockdown after 6 pm. Mon, 24 May 2021, 11:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-240521 KARACHI: May 24 - Police van patrols in the commercial areas and directing people to close businesses in compliance with Sindh Govt's orders of lockdown after 6 pm. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP54-240521 ALSO READ A view of closed Marriage Halls due to lockdown at main Korangi road in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of closed Marriage Halls due to lockdown at main Korangi road in Provincial Capital A view of closed shops at Chandni Shopping Center Road as markets closed on Friday and Saturday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19... Passenger boarding on a passenger van after lifting the lockdown outside Bari Imam Shrine Paid Advertisements