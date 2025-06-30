HomePhotosPhoto FeaturePolice use water cannon to disperse protesters belonging to Sindh Employees Association...
Police use water cannon to disperse protesters belonging to Sindh Employees Association outside the Press Club.

APP35-300625 KARACHI: June 30 - Police use water cannon to disperse protesters belonging to Sindh Employees Association outside the Press Club.
48
Police use water cannon to disperse protesters belonging to Sindh Employees Association outside the Press Club.
APP35-300625
KARACHI: June 30 – Police use water cannon to disperse protesters belonging to Sindh Employees Association outside the Press Club.

APP36-300625
APP36-300625
KARACHI: June 30 – Police stop the protesters belonging to Sindh Employees Association outside the Press Club. APP/SDQ/TZD

Police use water cannon to disperse protesters belonging to Sindh Employees Association outside the Press Club.
APP37-300625
APP37-300625
KARACHI: June 30 – Police use tear gas to disperse protesters belonging to Sindh Employees Association outside the Press Club. APP/SDQ/TZD
