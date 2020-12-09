Home Photos General Coverage Photos Police standing alert near the barrier as smart lockdown imposed due to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Police standing alert near the barrier as smart lockdown imposed due to several cases of COVID-19 registered from different areas of Sodiwal Wed, 9 Dec 2020, 11:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-091220 LAHORE: December 08 - Police standing alert near the barrier as smart lockdown imposed due to several cases of COVID-19 registered from different areas of Sodiwal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP50-091220 ALSO READ 2,963 new Coronavirus cases reported; 60 deaths in past 24 hours RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan achieves important milestone in Transparency, exchange of information: Hafeez Shaikh Health worker spraying anti COVID-19 fumigation in the wards at Bhitai Hospital Asad Umar warns of locking down more sectors if SOPs ignored