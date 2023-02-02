Police officials removing tinted mirrors from a vehicle during crackdown against fancy number plates and fancy lights.

Police officials removing tinted mirrors from a vehicle during crackdown against fancy number plates and fancy lights.
APP17-020223 HYDERABAD: February 02 – Police officials removing tinted mirrors from a vehicle during crackdown against fancy number plates and fancy lights. APP/AKS/MAF/TZD/MOS
<em>Police officials removing tinted mirrors from a vehicle during crackdown against fancy number plates and fancy lights.</em>
APP17-020223 HYDERABAD:
<em>Police officials removing tinted mirrors from a vehicle during crackdown against fancy number plates and fancy lights.</em>
APP18-020223 HYDERABAD: February 02 – Police officials removing fancy number plates from a motorcycle and other vehicles during crackdown in the city. APP/AKS/MAF/TZD/MOS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR