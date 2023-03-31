PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Police officials inspects the spot of the incident of a stampede in which 11 people including women and children were killed during the distribution of zakat and ration near Nurus Chowrangi in the Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) area Fri, 31 Mar 2023, 11:01 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP56-310323 KARACHI: March 31 - Police officials inspects the spot of the incident of a stampede in which 11 people including women and children were killed during the distribution of zakat and ration near Nurus Chowrangi in the Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) area. APP/AMH/MOS APP56-310323 KARACHI: