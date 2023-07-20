PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Police officials holding a flag march to develop a sense of protection among the masses and maintain law and order situation during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram Thu, 20 Jul 2023, 6:36 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP36-200723 MULTAN: July 20 - Police officials holding a flag march to develop a sense of protection among the masses and maintain law and order situation during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram. APP/QSM/TZD/ZID APP36-200723 MULTAN: APP37-200723 MULTAN: July 20 – Police officials holding a flag march to develop a sense of protection among the masses and maintain law and order situation during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram. APP/QSM/TZD/ZID Sponsored Ad