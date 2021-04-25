Home Photos General Coverage Photos Police official stand high alert at Taluka Qasimabad-4 Gulistan-e-Sajjad during smart lockdown... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Police official stand high alert at Taluka Qasimabad-4 Gulistan-e-Sajjad during smart lockdown after third wave of COVID-19 that hit the area Sun, 25 Apr 2021, 10:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-250421 HYDERABAD: April 25 Police official stand high alert at Taluka Qasimabad-4 Gulistan-e-Sajjad during smart lockdown after third wave of COVID-19 that hit the area. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ A view of closed shops as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Security officials conducting flag march to maintain law and order in the city as precautionary measure to prevent against COVID-19 Capital reports 368 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: NCOC UNHCR seeks US$924 mln for response to COVID-19 by 2021