APP64-230321 HYDERABAD: March 23 Police official giving flowers to front line heath workers during Pakistan Day celebrations at Civil Hospital. APP photo by Farhan Khan

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag to mark the Pakistan Day at the Pakistan High Commission

Students singing national song during function to celebrate Pakistan Day

Pakistan High Commissioner to Australia Babar Amin reads message of Prime Minister Imran Khan during Pakistan Day ceremony held at Pakistan High Commission