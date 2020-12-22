Home Photos General Coverage Photos Police official fixing mirrors on a motorcycle during three days traffic awareness... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Police official fixing mirrors on a motorcycle during three days traffic awareness on fog organized by City Traffic Police at SP Chowk Tue, 22 Dec 2020, 6:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-221220 MULTAN: December 22 - Police official fixing mirrors on a motorcycle during three days traffic awareness on fog organized by City Traffic Police at SP Chowk. APP photo Safdar Abbas APP27-221220