PML-N and other Labour Union workers held a rally in connection with World Labor Day in front of the Press Club. May 1st, International Workers’ Day, commemorates the historic struggles of working people worldwide. In 1884, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labour Unions passed a resolution declaring that eight hours would constitute a legal day’s work, effective from May 1, 1886
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.