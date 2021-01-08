Players taking selfie with their medals during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter Division Championship organized by Sports Board Punjab
APP29-080121 LAHORE: January 08 - Players taking selfie with their medals during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter Division Championship organized by Sports Board Punjab. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP29-080121

ALSO READ  COVID-19 claims 48 lives, over 2,400 new cases reported

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR