Home Photos Players taking selfie with their medals during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter Division... PhotosSports Photos Players taking selfie with their medals during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter Division Championship organized by Sports Board Punjab Fri, 8 Jan 2021, 6:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-080121 LAHORE: January 08 - Players taking selfie with their medals during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter Division Championship organized by Sports Board Punjab. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP29-080121 ALSO READ COVID-19 claims 48 lives, over 2,400 new cases reported RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Provincial Minister for Sports, Ray Temoor Bhatti in a group photo with players after 1st Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter Division Championship organized by Sports Board... COVID-19 claims 48 lives, over 2,400 new cases reported Archers aiming at targets during First Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter Division Sports Championship, organized by Sports Board Punjab