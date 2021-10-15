PhotosSports Photos Players struggling to hold on the ball during hockey match for First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium Fri, 15 Oct 2021, 11:57 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP84-151021 LAHORE: October 15 - Players struggling to hold on the ball during hockey match for First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP84-151021 LAHORE: APP85-151021 LAHORE: October 15 – Players struggling to hold on the ball during hockey match for First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP86-151021 LAHORE: October 15 – Players struggling to hold on the ball during hockey match for First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP87-151021 LAHORE: October 15 – Players struggling to hold on the ball during hockey match for First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch