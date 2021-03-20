Home Photos Players struggling to get hold on the ball in polo match played...PhotosSports PhotosPlayers struggling to get hold on the ball in polo match played between NLI-A and NLI-B teams during Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 5:16 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-200321 GILGIT: March 20 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in polo match played between NLI-A and NLI-B teams during Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain NasiriAPP07-200321APP08-200321GILGIT: March 20 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball in polo match played between NLI-A and NLI-B teams during Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain NasiriALSO READ An attractive and eye catching view of Rakaposhi Mountain covered with snowRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPlayers demonstrating their skills during late Ayaz Soomro Festival at Arts CouncilPlayers in action during qualifying round of Pakistan Day Men’s Tennis Championship 2021 by Sindh Tennis Association at Gymkhana CourtA female vendor preparing traditional food item (corn bread and mustard) to attract the customers during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jillani Park organized by...