PhotosFeature Photos Players struggling to get hold on the ball in polo match played between Coca Cola and Remounts teams during Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 at Lahore Polo Club Wed, 15 Dec 2021, 8:20 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP49-151221 LAHORE: December 15 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in polo match played between Coca Cola and Remounts teams during Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 at Lahore Polo Club. APP Photo by Rana Imran APP49-151221 LAHORE: