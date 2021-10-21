Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match playing between Jageer Basin and Gilgit-01 polo teams during Jashan e Azadi Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground Gilgit

Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match playing between Jageer Basin and Gilgit-01 polo teams during Jashan e Azadi Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground Gilgit
APP77-211921 GILGIT: October 21 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match playing between Jageer Basin and Gilgit-01 polo teams during Jashan e Azadi Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground Gilgit. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP77-211921 GILGIT:

Players struggling to hold on the ball during the final hockey match between WAPDA and Punjab Colour teams during First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. WAPDA won the match by 4-0

A view of Final hockey match as a player hit the ball into the goal during the match between port Qasim Karachi and DHA Sargodha Hockey teams for All Pakistan Sargodha Gold Cup Hockey Tournament Organized by ABJ Hockey Academy played at Hockey Stadium

A female Squash player moment before hitting a ball on the Defense Day Special Squash Event held at PN RK & JK Squash Complex in the provincial capital

Players struggling to get hold on the ball during a polo match played between PAF Polo Club and Shahtaj Polo Club

Players struggling to get hold on the ball in final polo match played between Gilgit Green and Gilgit Blue teams during Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground

Players of Bahawalpur and Larkana hockey teams struggling to get hold on the ball in the final match during All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Hockey Championship 2021 played at MA Khuhro Sports Complex organized by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education

LARKANA: March 09  Players of Mardan and Larkana teams struggling to get hold on the ball during All Pakistan Inter Board Hockey Championship 2021 played at MA Khuhro Sports Complex organized by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education

National Open Polo Championship: Remounts, BN and Diamond Paints win matches

Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Boys Football Championship 2021 played at BISE Ground

Players of Govt Women College Mumtazabad and Govt Women College Chungi No.14 teams struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Girls Volleyball Championship 2021 played at BISE Ground

Players of Lahore and Gujranwala teams struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium

Players of Lahore and Gujranwala teams struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium

