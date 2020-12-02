Home Photos Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman... PhotosSports Photos Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2020 played between Master Paints and AOS. Master Paints won by 11-7 at Jinnah Polo & Country Club Wed, 2 Dec 2020, 7:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-021220 LAHORE: December 02 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2020 played between Master Paints and AOS. Master Paints won by 11-7 at Jinnah Polo & Country Club. APP photo by Rana Imran APP41-021220 ALSO READ Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2020 played between Newage and Platinum Homes. Newage won by 7.5-6 at Jinnah Polo & Country Club RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2020 played between Newage and Platinum Homes. Newage...