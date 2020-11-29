Home Photos Players struggling to get hold on the ball during final between Barrys... PhotosSports Photos Players struggling to get hold on the ball during final between Barrys and Diamond Paints FG polo teams played at Aibak Ground Polo Club in the Happy Cow Polo for Peace-II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020. Barry`s polo team won by 6-5 Sun, 29 Nov 2020, 7:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-291120 LAHORE: November 29 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball during final between Barrys and Diamond Paints FG polo teams played at Aibak Ground Polo Club in the Happy Cow Polo for Peace-II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020. Barry`s polo team won by 6-5. APP Photo by Rana Imran APP29-291120 ALSO READ Players struggling to get hold on the ball during final between Barrys and Diamond Paints FG polo teams played at Aibak Ground Polo Club in the Happy Cow Polo for Peace-II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020. Barry`s polo team won by 6-5 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Players struggling to get hold on the ball during final between Barrys and Diamond Paints FG polo teams played at Aibak Ground Polo Club... Barry`s polo team posing with the wining trophy after the final played between Barrys and Diamond Paints FG polo teams at Aibak Ground Polo... Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match between Samba Bank and Pricemeterpk played at Aibak Ground Polo Club as part...