APP22-121122 GILGIT: November 12 - Players struggling to get hold on ball during the polo match between Gilgit and GB Scouts at Shahi Polo Ground. APP/ AHS/ABB
Under-19 Cricket players are submitting their papers in the cricket camp organized by PCB

Players of Government Municipal Higher Secondary School and SZABIST College teams in action during Inter College and School Badminton Championship 2023 at Officers Club, organized by Larkana Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education

Badminton players are in action during match between Multan and Lodhran in School Olympics south Punjab 2022 at sports gymnasium

Players in action during 2nd ODI match played between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women cricket teams at Gaddafi Stadium

Players in action during Polo match between Diamond Paints Sheikoo Steel and Guard Group at Dawn Bread Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2022, Lahore polo club.

A view of polo match between Master Paints and Platinum Homes teams during Dawn Bread Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2022 at Lahore Polo Club.

Players of Bangladesh U-19 cricket team busy in practice session for the upcoming series against Pakistan U-19 at Multan Cricket Stadium

Players of Ireland women cricket team in practice session at Gaddafi Stadium for upcoming One Day International and Twenty20 International series against Pakistan

Players of Diamond Paints and FG Din Polo struggling to get hold on the ball During SKMH PINK Polo at Jinnah Polo Fields DHA

Players of Diamond Paints receiving winning trophy after the final match of SKMH PINK Polo at Jinnah Polo Fields DHA

