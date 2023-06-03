PhotosSports Photos Players struggling to get control on the ball during a Juinor Polo Exhibition Match between Islamabad Club Junior Team and Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Junior Team Sat, 3 Jun 2023, 7:22 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP39-030623 ISLAMABAD: June 03 - Players struggling to get control on the ball during a Juinor Polo Exhibition Match between Islamabad Club Junior Team and Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Junior Team. APP/SAK/ABB APP39-030623 ISLAMABAD: APP40-030623 ISLAMABAD: June 03 – Players struggling to get control on the ball during a Juinor Polo Exhibition Match between Islamabad Club Junior Team and Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Junior Team. APP/SAK/ABB APP41-030623 ISLAMABAD: June 03 – Players struggling to get control on the ball during a Juinor Polo Exhibition Match between Islamabad Club Junior Team and Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Junior Team. APP/SAK/ABB Sponsored Ad