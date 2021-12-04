Players of Pakistan and Argentina teams struggling to get hold on the ball during final match played at Polo Club

Players of Pakistan and Argentina teams struggling to get hold on the ball during final match played at Polo Club
APP71-041221 LAHORE: December 04  Players of Pakistan and Argentina teams struggling to get hold on the ball during final match played at Polo Club. APP Photo by Ashraf Chaudhry
Players of Pakistan and Argentina teams struggling to get hold on the ball during final match played at Polo Club
APP71-041221 LAHORE:
Players of Pakistan and Argentina teams struggling to get hold on the ball during final match played at Polo Club
APP72-041221 LAHORE: December 04  Players of Pakistan and Argentina teams struggling to get hold on the ball during final match played at Polo Club. APP Photo by Ashraf Chaudhry