APP33-050321 MULTAN: March 05 - Players of Govt Women College Mumtazabad and Govt Women College Chungi No.14 teams struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Girls Volleyball Championship 2021 played at BISE Ground. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP35-050321MULTAN: March 05 – Players in action during training camp of Inter Collegiate Girls Cricket Championship 2021 at BISE Ground. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP34-050321MULTAN: March 05 – Players of Govt Women College Khanewal and Govt Women College Burewala teams struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Girls Volleyball Championship 2021 played at BISE Ground. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri