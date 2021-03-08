Players of Government Girls High School Qadirpur and Government Girls High School Central Jail in action during Inter Schools Girls Volleyball Championship 2021 at BISE Ground
APP59-080321 MULTAN: March 08 - Players of Government Girls High School Qadirpur and Government Girls High School Central Jail in action during Inter Schools Girls Volleyball Championship 2021 at BISE Ground. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

ALSO READ  Players in action during Inter Punjab Taekwondo Championship 2021 organized by Sports Department at Sports Gymnasium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR