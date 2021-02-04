Home Photos Players of Faisalabad and Sahiwal struggling to get hold on the ball... PhotosSports Photos Players of Faisalabad and Sahiwal struggling to get hold on the ball during a pool match of 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 8:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-040221 LAHORE: February 04 - Players of Faisalabad and Sahiwal struggling to get hold on the ball during a pool match of 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. APP photo by Rana Imran APP54-040221 APP55-040221 ALSO READ Players of Lahore and Gujranwala teams struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Players of Lahore and Gujranwala teams struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium Players of Lahore and Gujranwala teams struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium Sargodha, Multan get victories in Quaid hockey championship