Home Photos Feature Photos Players of Bahawalnagar and City Taekwondo in action in taekwondo match at... PhotosFeature Photos Players of Bahawalnagar and City Taekwondo in action in taekwondo match at Commercial Area Park Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 8:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-270121 BAHAWALPUR: January 27 Players of Bahawalnagar and City Taekwondo in action in taekwondo match at Commercial Area Park. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari ALSO READ Players of Bahawalnagar and City Taekwondo in action in taekwondo match at Commercial Area Park RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Players of Bahawalnagar and City Taekwondo in action in taekwondo match at Commercial Area Park Players of South Africa Cricket Team busy in practice session at National Stadium in connection with upcoming test match between Pakistan and South Africa Players of South Africa cricket team busy in practice session at National Stadium in connection with upcoming test match between Pakistan and South Africa