Players march past during inaugural ceremony of Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex

Players march past during inaugural ceremony of Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex
APP14-270921 PESHAWAR: September 27  Players march past during inaugural ceremony of Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP14-270921 PESHAWAR
APP15-270921 PESHAWAR: September 27  Players march past during inaugural ceremony of Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP17-270921 PESHAWAR: Sep 27  A view of fireworks on the occasion of inauguration ceremony of Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR