Players in action during the Taekwondo Championship organized by the Sports Department Sargodha as part of the Ramadan Night Sports Festival at the Sports Gymnasium on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza

APP10-070326
SARGODHA
APP11-070326
SARGODHA
APP12-070326
SARGODHA
