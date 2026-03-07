Players in action during the Taekwondo Championship organized by the Sports Department Sargodha as part of the Ramadan Night Sports Festival at the Sports Gymnasium on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza APP10-070326SARGODHA APP11-070326SARGODHA APP12-070326SARGODHA Previous Post Female students presenting tableau on stage during International Women’s Day organized by Hum Log at Govt. Frontier College for Women Next Post Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets with Prince Khalid Bin Salman, the Defence Minister of Kingdom during his visit to KSA