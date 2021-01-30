Players in action during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake, to promote the winter tourism in the area
APP42-300121 GHIZER: January 30 - Players in action during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake, to promote the winter tourism in the area. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain

ALSO READ  Youngsters busy in archery practice under the supervision of coach at Punjab Archery Academy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR