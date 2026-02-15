Sunday, February 15, 2026
APP48-140226 SHUJABAD: February 14 – Players in action during Takreem Shuhada kabaddi match as spectators gather in large numbers to witness the traditional sport at a local ground. APP/FHA
61
APP48-140226
SHUJABAD
APP49-140226
SHUJABAD 
