Players in action during Inter Punjab Taekwondo Championship 2021 organized by Sports Department at Sports Gymnasium
APP08-070321 MULTAN: March 07 - Players in action during Inter Punjab Taekwondo Championship 2021 organized by Sports Department at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP10-070321
MULTAN: March 07 – Divisional Sports Office Rana Nadeem Anjum in a group photo with players during Inter Punjab Taekwondo Championship 2021 organized by Sports Department at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP09-070321
MULTAN: March 07 – Player demonstrate his skills during Inter Punjab Taekwondo Championship 2021 organized by Sports Department at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari

ALSO READ  Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Boys Football Championship 2021 played at BISE Ground

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR