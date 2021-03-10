Home Photos Players in action during a Women Festal Championship match at Qayyum StadiumPhotosSports PhotosPlayers in action during a Women Festal Championship match at Qayyum Stadium Wed, 10 Mar 2021, 11:23 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-100321 PESHAWAR: March 10 Players in action during a Women Festal Championship match at Qayyum Stadium. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP65-100321PESHAWAR: March 10 Players in action during a Women Festal Championship match at Qayyum Stadium. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumALSO READ Players of Mardan and Larkana teams struggling to get hold on the ball during All Pakistan Inter Board Hockey Championship 2021 played at MA Khuhro Sports Complex organized by Board of Intermediate and Secondary EducationRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORKP Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim inaugurating Muhammad Ali Sadpara climbing wall at Qayyum StadiumA view of cricket match playing between Peshawar and Wah Cantt teams during Pakistan Military Accounts Department Tournament played at MCGPlayers of Government Girls High School Qadirpur and Government Girls High School Central Jail in action during Inter Schools Girls Volleyball Championship 2021 at...