- US Democrats express deep concern as new poll show Biden trailing Trump
- Players from Leopards and Gilgit-01 teams in action during the final match of the Jashan-e-Azadi free polo tournament at Aga Khan Shahi polo ground. APP/AHS/FHA/ZID
- Secretary Forest Gilgit-Baltistan Zafar Waqar Taj giving away trophy to the player of the match during the final match of the Jashan-e-Azadi free polo tournament at Aga Khan Shahi polo ground
- Hidden costs of global agrifood systems worth at least $10 trillion: UN agency
- Pakistan expresses deep concern over nuclear threat against Palestinians
Pakistan's National News Agency